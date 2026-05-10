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Martinez fires Inter to 3-0 win at Lazio ahead of Coppa Italia final showdown
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Martinez fires Inter to 3-0 win at Lazio ahead of Coppa Italia final showdown

Martinez fires Inter to 3-0 win at Lazio ahead of Coppa Italia final showdown
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Martinez fires Inter to 3-0 win at Lazio ahead of Coppa Italia final showdown
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Martinez fires Inter to 3-0 win at Lazio ahead of Coppa Italia final showdown
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Inter Milan's Petar Sucic celebrates scoring their second goal with Lautaro Martinez and teammates REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Martinez fires Inter to 3-0 win at Lazio ahead of Coppa Italia final showdown
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Inter Milan players applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Martinez fires Inter to 3-0 win at Lazio ahead of Coppa Italia final showdown
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores their third goal past Lazio's Edoardo Motta REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
10 May 2026 02:09AM
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ROME, May 9 : Lautaro Martinez inspired Inter Milan to a dominant 3-0 win at Lazio on Sunday, dealing the hosts a psychological blow days before the sides meet again in the Coppa Italia final.

With Inter already crowned Serie A Champions and Lazio sitting eighth and out of European contention, the match served largely as a dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s decider at the Stadio Olimpico.

Martinez, back in the starting line-up after an injury layoff, underlined his status as the league’s leading scorer by opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

Marcus Thuram flicked on a long throw and the Argentina striker volleyed past the goalkeeper for his 17th league goal of the season.

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Inter doubled their advantage six minutes before halftime when Martinez combined neatly with Andy Diouf on the left before teeing up Petar Sucic, who curled a first-time effort into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Lazio’s task became harder just before the hour mark as Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Ange-Yoan Bonny, leaving the home side to finish the match with 10 men.

The visitors wrapped up the win in the 75th minute after a flowing move through midfield ended with Henrikh Mkhitaryan firing into the roof of the net.

Source: Reuters
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