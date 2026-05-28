Mateta strike hands Crystal Palace Conference League title

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 27 : Crystal Palace claimed their first European trophy as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the final of the Conference League on Wednesday, the perfect farewell for manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace took the lead on 51 minutes through a familiar source. Adam Wharton’s shot from the edge of the box was only parried by Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla and striker Mateta knocked in the rebound from close-range.

Yeremy Pino struck both posts with a free kick shortly afterwards and Mateta brought a fine save out of Batalla as Palace pushed for a second that in the end they did not need in pursuit of a second major trophy in the club's 120-year history.

Palace become the third English side in four years to lift the trophy after West Ham United and Chelsea, while Glasner leaves in celebration having announced his departure from Selhurst Park in January.