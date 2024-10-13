Max Maeder wins open event at Formula Kite Youth European Championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore kitefoiling star Max Maeder extended his stellar run of form by winning the open event at Formula Kite Youth European Championships in Sardinia, Italy on Sunday (Oct 13).
The 18-year-old was in nigh-untouchable form heading into the final day of competition, after having won eight out of 13 races.
Despite finishing top of the event, Maeder did not win the championship, as he was not representing an European country.
Speaking after the race, Maeder commented that the "super flat water" made it "so nice to race in".
Maeder ended the event with 13 points, with the closest competitor, Riccardo Pianosi - an Italian who won the previous year's edition of the event - finishing with 23 points.
Maeder's win at Torregrande-Oristano on Sunday came off the back of a defining year for the young kitefoiler.
A week ago, he retained his 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series title after winning its Italian leg.
This is Maeder's fourth consecutive title since the Olympics where he took bronze at the Marseille Marina, ending Singapore's eight-year wait for an Olympic podium finish since swimmer Joseph Schooling won gold in 2016.
Maeder also became Singapore's youngest Olympic medallist. Austria's Valentin Bontus won gold, while Slovenia's Toni Vodisek took silver.
Last month, the 18-year-old won the Austrian leg of the KiteFoil World Series and would follow that up by winning the 2024 Formula Kite Asian Championships in Daishan, China, on Sep 22.