Singapore's Max Maeder named 2024 Young World Sailor of the Year

SINGAPORE: Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder was named the inaugural Young World Sailor of the Year at the 2024 World Sailing Awards on Tuesday (Nov 5).

This is the first time a Singaporean has won a World Sailing Awards trophy, the Singapore sailing team said in an Instagram post.

The 18-year-old claimed the title ahead of Italy's Vittorio Bonifacio, Australia's Grae Morris and Denmark's Magnus Overbeck.

The award was presented to an elated Maeder at a ceremony at CHIJMES Hall in Singapore.

"I'm bubbly, I'm happy, and I have a big smile on my face, as you can see," he said, adding that it was great to see World Sailing recognising young sailors and providing them with the opportunity to attend the awards ceremony.

"It's great to encourage and invigorate and have a milestone like that, and I'm so happy, I feel privileged to be able to receive the award tonight," he said.