Mbappe double as France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16

MARKSMAN SUPREME

Four years on, he is chasing the title not simply as France's marksman supreme, but as the leader of a team he is determined to carry with him.

While he has been criticised for his supposed individualism at Real Madrid, even being portrayed as a dictator on social media, Mbappe has become a unifying figure for Les Bleus, urging Michael Olise to get his head back into the game after the playmaker wasted a golden chance in the second half, while also showing a growing willingness to shoulder defensive duties.

"Kylian knows how to defend. He scores goals too - more than anyone else. I told you from day one: he's on a mission. Even if you don't always hear me say it ... Even in the fitness drills, he was finishing first," Deschamps said.

"I said a long time ago that he has embraced his role as captain. The image people may have of him from the outside doesn't always - in fact, only rarely - reflect who he really is."

There appears to be no stopping Mbappe in the US, a country where he seems able to fully embrace his superstardom while keeping his feet on the ground.

He opened the scoring against Sweden in the 45th minute, cutting in from the left and driving a fierce shot inside the far post.

Olise turned provider eight minutes into the second half, threading a pass through for Bradley Barcola, who fired into the top corner to double the lead.

Mbappe sealed the win in the 74th minute, racing on to another incisive Olise pass to beat the offside trap and curl a first-time effort beyond Sweden's goalkeeper.

It was his 18th goal in 18 World Cup matches, a record 10 of those in knockout games.

Minutes after the game, the 27-year-old stopped only briefly to give his thoughts to a pitchside interviewer.

"I'm fully aware of what's at stake, where I am and what I have to do. The team knows what it has to do here as well. A new competition was starting. We played well today, even though we had a difficult start," he said.

"The tribute to Didier Deschamps? That's the DNA of this group. We're all in this together. The coach has gone through something that, unfortunately, everyone experiences at some point in life. It's incredibly difficult. He'll never be alone with us. We'll support him."

Asked if he was already thinking about the last-16 clash with Paraguay, Mbappe quipped: "Paraguay? Right now my focus is on the air conditioning and the dressing room."

Deschamps spoke for his players: "They're on a mission, and I'm on a mission with them."