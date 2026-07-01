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Mbappe double as France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16
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Mbappe double as France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16

Mbappe double as France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta
Mbappe double as France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mbappe double as France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 France's Jules Kounde in action with Sweden's Alexander Isak REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mbappe double as France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres in action with France's William Saliba IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta
Mbappe double as France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 Sweden's Victor Lindelof in action with France's Michael Olise REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
01 Jul 2026 06:56AM
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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 30 : Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France swept aside Sweden 3-0 in the World Cup round of 32 on Tuesday, maintaining their perfect record of four wins from four and setting up a last-16 meeting with Paraguay.

• Mbappe opened the scoring in the 45th minute, cutting in from the left and driving a fierce shot inside the far post.

• Michael Olise turned provider eight minutes into the second half, threading a pass through for Bradley Barcola, who fired into the top corner to double the lead.

• Mbappe sealed the win in the 74th minute, racing on to another incisive Olise pass to beat the offside trap and curl a first-time effort beyond the keeper.

• It was his 18th goal in 18 World Cup matches, a record 10 of those in knockout games.

Source: Reuters
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