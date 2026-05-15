Logo
Logo

Sport

Mbappe says he is fourth-choice forward under Arbeloa at Real Madrid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe says he is fourth-choice forward under Arbeloa at Real Madrid

Mbappe says he is fourth-choice forward under Arbeloa at Real Madrid

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Oviedo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 14, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

15 May 2026 11:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 15 : France captain Kylian Mbappe said he is now the fourth-choice forward at Real Madrid after manager Alvaro Arbeloa left him out of the starting line-up for their 2-0 win over Real Oviedo on Thursday.

The Frenchman, who missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Barcelona and was booed by his own fans on his return from a hamstring injury, came off the bench in the 68th minute after Arbeloa opted to play Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia in attack.

Mbappe told reporters fitness was not an issue.

"I’m 100 per cent fine. I haven’t played because for the coach I’ve been the fourth striker in the squad behind (Franco) Mastantuono, Vini and Gonzalo," he said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I was ready to start, it’s his decision and it always has to be respected.

"I have no problem at all with Arbeloa. You have to accept the coach's philosophy and I have to do better to play ahead of Vini, Gonzalo and Mastantuono."

Mbappe has faced criticism from fans for travelling to Sardinia while recovering from his injury, though he said the club had authorized the trip.

Arbeloa said there was no way he could start Mbappe after he missed the Barcelona match and dismissed the suggestion he had told the Frenchman he was fourth choice.

"I had a conversation with him before the game and I don't know what he could have interpreted," the Spaniard told reporters.

"For me it is very clear that a player who four days ago could not be on the bench (against Barcelona), today should not start. Especially because it's not a final, it's not a game of life or death."

Arbeloa added that Mbappe would start Real's next match at Sevilla on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement