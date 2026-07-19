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Mbappe starts for France against England in third-place match
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Mbappe starts for France against England in third-place match

Mbappe starts for France against England in third-place match

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bronze Final - France v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 18, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Marco Bello

19 Jul 2026 03:57AM
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MIAMI, July 18 : Kylian Mbappe will start for France as they take on England in the third-place match at the World Cup in Miami on Saturday, with both coaches fielding heavily reshuffled lineups.

• Mbappe is looking to claim the tournament Golden Boot and leapfrog Lionel Messi as the World Cup's all-time leading goal scorer

• France coach Didier Deschamps at the helm for the last time

• France field reserve defence

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• Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on England bench

• Third place would be England's best World Cup finish since 1966

Teams:

France: Mike Maignan; Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Warren Zaire-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe (captain), Desire Doue

England: Dean Henderson; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence ; Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice (captain); Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford 

Source: Reuters
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