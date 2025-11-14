Mbemba snatches late winner as Congolese march on in World Cup playoffs

RABAT :Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba snuck in at the back post to score a dramatic last-gasp winner for his team as they edged Cameroon 1-0 in the World Cup Africa playoffs on Thursday.

Mbemba stole in unmarked to force home a corner from Brian Cipenga to secure a dramatic victory for his country and keep them on course for possible qualification to next year's finals.

The Congolese will meet Nigeria in the playoff final in Rabat on Sunday after they beat Gabon 4-1 after extra time earlier on Thursday.

Sunday's winner then advances to the inter-confederation playoffs in March where six teams will battle for two places at the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The African playoffs, hosted in the Moroccan capital, are for the four best runners-up across the nine African qualifying groups that concluded last month with the winners all advancing to next year's finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Cameroon's eight previous World Cup finals appearances are a record for an African nation but that gave them little superiority over a determined Congolese side in a match played in persistent rain.

The early half chances fell for Congolese attackers Noah Sadiki and Theo Bongonda, although Cameroon also had opportunities in the first half when Karl Etta Eyong failed to get a touch to Bryan Mbeumo's probing free kick.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who had been an injury doubt before the match, made a fine stop to deny Bongonda on the hour mark, while five minutes later, at the other end, Mbeumo burst through onto a probing pass but steered his effort wide from close range.

Two half chances fell for Etta Eyong in the closing minutes, even as the Congolese looked to be finishing stronger, before Mbemba popped up with the winner.

Earlier, Nigeria had to go to extra time before beating Gabon, with Victor Osimhen scoring twice.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)