Logo
Logo

Sport

McIlroy roars back into contention with third-round 66 at PGA Championship
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

McIlroy roars back into contention with third-round 66 at PGA Championship

McIlroy roars back into contention with third-round 66 at PGA Championship

May 16, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Rory McIlroy hits the ball on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

17 May 2026 04:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania, May 16 : Rory McIlroy roared back into contention at the PGA Championship with a third-round 66 on Saturday at Aronimink, recovering from his disastrous opening round to revive hopes of a second straight major title.

The Masters champion, who opened with a 74 and narrowly remained within striking distance after Friday's bogey-free 67, took advantage of softer conditions and more accessible pin positions to climb into a share of the clubhouse lead at three under par alongside Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy mixed six birdies with two bogeys in one of the rounds of the day, looking far more comfortable on a course that had drawn criticism from several leading players earlier in the week over its severe set-up.

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and overnight leaders Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley remained in the hunt as the afternoon groups continued their rounds, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler also lingered within striking distance despite struggling to convert birdie chances on the greens.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Saturday's calmer conditions produced lower scoring after Aronimink punished the field through the first two rounds with thick rough, swirling winds and heavily criticised pin locations that left the leaderboard congested heading into the weekend.

McIlroy's resurgence transformed the complexion of the championship after the Northern Irishman opened the tournament with four successive bogeys on Thursday before reviving hopes of a second straight major title after his Masters win last month.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement