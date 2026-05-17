McIlroy roars back into contention with third-round 66 at PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania, May 16 : Rory McIlroy roared back into contention at the PGA Championship with a third-round 66 on Saturday at Aronimink, recovering from his disastrous opening round to revive hopes of a second straight major title.

The Masters champion, who opened with a 74 and narrowly remained within striking distance after Friday's bogey-free 67, took advantage of softer conditions and more accessible pin positions to climb into a share of the clubhouse lead at three under par alongside Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy mixed six birdies with two bogeys in one of the rounds of the day, looking far more comfortable on a course that had drawn criticism from several leading players earlier in the week over its severe set-up.

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and overnight leaders Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley remained in the hunt as the afternoon groups continued their rounds, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler also lingered within striking distance despite struggling to convert birdie chances on the greens.

Saturday's calmer conditions produced lower scoring after Aronimink punished the field through the first two rounds with thick rough, swirling winds and heavily criticised pin locations that left the leaderboard congested heading into the weekend.

McIlroy's resurgence transformed the complexion of the championship after the Northern Irishman opened the tournament with four successive bogeys on Thursday before reviving hopes of a second straight major title after his Masters win last month.