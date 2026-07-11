McIlroy shares Scottish Open lead as Scheffler misses cut

July 10 : Rory McIlroy held a three-way share of the lead after the second round of the Scottish Open on Friday while Scottie Scheffler's nearly four-year streak of making cuts ended one week before his British Open title defence.

McIlroy mixed five birdies with one bogey for a four-under-par 66 at The Renaissance Club that brought him to nine under in North Berwick and level with co-leaders Jordan Smith (63) and Tom Kim (66).

"I like these greens. I see the lines pretty well. The reads are quite obvious compared to maybe some other links courses that are a little more subtle," said McIlroy, who covered the front nine in four-under 31. "I got my eye in early and holed some nice putts and continued that for the rest of the day."

Englishman Smith, looking to become the third rookie winner on the PGA Tour this season, produced a stellar display of ball-striking and wielded a red-hot putter to card the low round of the week that set the pace in the clubhouse before being joined by Kim and McIlroy.

Former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee were one shot off the pace in a share of fourth place while Chris Gotterup, trying to become the first player to successfully defend at the Scottish Open, and Robert MacIntyre were among a pack of seven golfers a further shot adrift.

SCHEFFLER ENDS STREAK OF 78 CONSECUTIVE MADE CUTS

World number one Scheffler carded a two-over-par 72 that left him at even par and two shots outside the cut.

The last time Scheffler missed the cut was 78 events and 1,428 days ago at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, according to the PGA Tour. The new leader for active consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour is Fitzpatrick on 28.

It marked the second missed cut in four starts at The Renaissance Club for Scheffler, who will head to Royal Birkdale in Southport for the year's final major sooner than he and the rest of the golf world had expected.

"This week for me is a week that I really wanted to play well, and this week is a golf course I feel like I can play well on. I just haven't for some reason," said Scheffler.

"It could be one of those things where you just get over jet-lag, get used to new style of golf, new types of grasses, and maybe I just haven't adjusted as quick, or maybe this golf course just doesn't suit my eye much."