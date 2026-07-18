Meals on wheels? Moet and F1 combine fine dining with a lap of the track

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 17 : Fans of Formula One and fine dining can now enjoy the ultimate in meals on wheels.

The Liberty Media-owned sport has joined with Champagne and spirits partner Moet Hennessy to produce "The Out Lap" - a 10,000 pound ($13,450) a head experience offering Michelin-starred cuisine while on a lap of the track.

It may be food on the go, but fast it is not.

Guests will be wafted from garage to starting grid on a "travelling dining room" - a luxury glass-sided truck that can seat 12 guests at a time - to enjoy the culinary creations of a world-famous chef, paired with fine wines and spirits.

The experience debuts at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and will return later in the season at Zandvoort (Netherlands), Monza (Italy) and Madrid.

There will be stops at the key corners of each circuit with a former racing driver on hand to offer a personal perspective.

Spa is the longest lap on the calendar, at 7.004 km, a historic track with famed corners such as Eau Rouge, Raidillon, Pouhon and La Source that has been part of the championship since the outset in 1950.

French chef Yannick Alleno, billed as the world's most Michelin-decorated chef with 18 stars across 21 restaurants and an ambassador for F1's official Champagne Moet & Chandon, has created the first menu.

A Moet Hennessy spokesman said the experience - running twice on Friday and twice on Saturday after the end of on-track activities - was fully booked for Spa with some availability remaining at other venues.