Medvedev fights back from two sets down to beat Marozsan

Jan 23 : Daniil Medvedev clawed his way back from two sets down to beat Fabian Marozsan 6-7(5) 4-6 7-5 6-0 6-3 at the Australian Open on Friday to set up a last-16 tie against Learner Tien, the young American who knocked him out in the second round last year.

Medvedev fell in the first round in three straight Grand Slams after losing to Tien in Melbourne last year and he looked set for another early exit at a major when the Hungarian opened up a two-set lead.

However, former world number one Medvedev, a three-times finalist at the year's opening Grand Slam, finally got into gear and relied on his serve to pull him out of trouble.

Winning nine games in a row to take the match to a deciding set, Medvedev traded breaks with Marozsan midway through the fifth before completing the comeback victory after three hours and 43 minutes.