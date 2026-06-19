Mercedes withdraw appeal of Gasly podium reinstatement

LONDON, June 18 : Mercedes have withdrawn a request for a review of Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix podium reinstatement, Formula One stewards said on Thursday.

"The stewards have been informed by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team that they are withdrawing the petition for review in respect of the decisions of the stewards of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix," a statement said.

Alpine's Gasly finished third on the road in Monaco, after others had been penalised including Mercedes' George Russell, but two post-race five-second penalties for pitlane speeding dropped him to seventh.

The Frenchman was then reinstated after Renault-owned Alpine successfully had the decision overturned.

McLaren, who had Oscar Piastri drop to fifth, and Red Bull, who lost third place for Isack Hadjar, are both appealing the decision.

McLaren said on Tuesday they believed the case raised important questions about sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition.