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Mexican president urges responsible World Cup celebrations following deaths after last win
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Mexican president urges responsible World Cup celebrations following deaths after last win

Mexican president urges responsible World Cup celebrations following deaths after last win
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador - Fans gather in Aurora - Aurora, Illinois, U.S. - June 30, 2026 A Mexico fan celebrates waving the national flag after the match, at Rivers Edge Park in Aurora IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Talia Sprague
Mexican president urges responsible World Cup celebrations following deaths after last win
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily conference in Mexico City, Mexico, May 29, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha
03 Jul 2026 11:57PM (Updated: 04 Jul 2026 12:58AM)
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MEXICO CITY, July 3 : Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday urged fans to avoid heavy drinking and steer clear of packed gathering spots if the national team beats England on Sunday in the World Cup round of 16, after celebrations following Mexico's last victory left at least four people dead in the capital.

The deaths occurred near Mexico City's central Paseo de la Reforma, where about one million people gathered to celebrate Mexico's 2-0 win over Ecuador in the previous round. 

"We must avoid alcohol abuse, because whenever there is excessive drinking at these kinds of celebrations, problems can arise, including more violence linked to alcohol," Sheinbaum said at her regular morning press conference.

She also called on supporters to avoid overcrowded areas, saying fans and authorities alike share responsibility for ensuring celebrations remain safe.

Three of the victims in the capital - a 44-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 48 - died of suffocation after being crushed in the crowd, authorities said. 

(Report by Raul Cortes; additional reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Bill Berkrot)

Source: Reuters
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