Mexico City tightens crowd controls for World Cup match with England after deadly celebrations

MEXICO CITY, July 3 : Mexico City authorities said on Friday they were tightening access controls to the city's public viewing spots for Sunday's World Cup match between England and Mexico, after four people died during massive late-night celebrations following Mexico's knock-out win on Tuesday.

Authorities said a security perimeter would be established along Reforma Avenue, where fans have been gathering in the thousands to watch Mexico play on dozens of large screens installed along the thoroughfare. Mayor Clara Brugada said access, including to the famous Angel of Independence Monument and the large Zocalo square, will "remain open to the public, but entry will be capped once capacity is reached."

The city's authorities will also close some metro stations and public transportation services to prevent overcrowding. Several major streets will also be reserved for pedestrians to improve safety for fans, authorities said in a press conference.

Crowds of fans gathering along Reforma Avenue have steadily grown as Mexico advances through the World Cup, with around a million people taking to the capital's streets on Tuesday night to celebrate the team's victory over Ecuador.

Three of the victims in the capital - a 44-year-old man and two women, aged 19 and 48 - died of suffocation after being crushed in the crowd, authorities said. A fourth person was hospitalized with severe seizures and gastrointestinal bleeding, and later died after a cardiac arrest.

Earlier on Friday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged fans to avoid heavy drinking and steer clear of packed gathering spots if the national team beats England in the World Cup round of 16.

"We must avoid alcohol abuse, because whenever there is excessive drinking at these kinds of celebrations, problems can arise, including more violence linked to alcohol," Sheinbaum said at her regular morning press conference.

She also called on supporters to avoid overcrowded areas, saying fans and authorities alike share responsibility for ensuring celebrations remain safe.

FIFA is considering bringing Sunday's game between Mexico and England forward due to severe weather forecasts and a risk of flooding, sources told Reuters. Local media reported a noon local time (1800 GMT) kickoff is being contemplated instead of the scheduled 6 p.m. (0000 GMT) start.

"We remain in contact with FIFA and are awaiting confirmation on whether there will be any changes to the schedule," Brugada said.