Mexico draw 0-0 with Portugal in Azteca reopening friendly

MEXICO CITY, March 28 : Mexico and Portugal played out a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday in a friendly to mark the stadium's reopening ahead of the World Cup.

Portugal's Joao Felix went close in the 14th minute before Goncalo Ramos struck the post midway through the first half.

The visitors continued to look the more dangerous side after the break, with Bruno Fernandes firing just wide.

Tensions briefly flared between Pedro Neto and Jesus Gallardo, while the introduction of Toluca's Portuguese striker Paulinho was met with loud cheers from the home crowd.

Mexico almost claimed a late winner through substitute Armando Gonzalez but the forward's header went wide.

Mexico, who were booed by sections of the crowd at the final whistle, face Belgium in another friendly on Tuesday, while Portugal take on the United States the same day.

Mexico are co-hosting the June 11 to July 19 World Cup with the U.S. and Canada.