Mexico start Mora as Czech Republic bench Schick for Group A finale

MEXICO CITY, June 24 : Mexico made four changes for their final Group A match against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, handing teenager Gilberto Mora a start while veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa remained on the bench. The Czechs omitted striker Patrik Schick.

• Teenager Gilberto Mora replaces Brian Gutierrez, becoming the youngest starter in the tournament at 17.

• Mateo Chavez comes in at left back for Jesus Gallardo, while Luis Romo returns to midfield.

• Defender Cesar Montes is restored to the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension against South Korea.

• Striker Guillermo Martinez starts in place of Raul Jimenez as coach Javier Aguirre rotates his side after securing first place in Group A.

• The Czech Republic leave striker Patrik Schick on the bench, with Pavel Sulc and Denis Visinsky coming into the starting lineup as they seek the result needed to reach the Round of 32.

Lineups:

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes, Mateo Chavez, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora, Julian Quinones, Guillermo Martinez, Roberto Alvarado.

Czech Republic: Matej Kovar, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Ladislav Krejci, David Doudera, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Adam Hlozek, Pavel Sulc, Denis Visinsky.