Mexico thump Serbia 5-1 to complete World Cup preparations

TOLUCA, Mexico, June 4 : Mexico came from behind to beat Serbia 5-1 in their final World Cup warm-up match on Thursday, gaining momentum a week before opening the tournament on home soil.

Serbia struck first in the 19th minute when Petar Stanic capitalised on a defensive lapse and a fortunate deflection before firing a low shot past goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

Mexico levelled in the 34th minute through defender Johan Vasquez, who headed home from Brian Gutierrez's delivery after the visitors had withstood sustained pressure.

Javier Aguirre's side completed the turnaround deep into first-half stoppage time when Serbia gifted Mexico the lead with an own goal, as a misplaced back pass from Stefan Bukinac rolled beyond goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and into the net.

Mexico increased their advantage 12 minutes after the break when Raul Jimenez scored from close range after Julian Quinones' effort struck the post and rebounded off the Fulham striker into the net.

The hosts made it 4-1 in the 72nd minute when Adem Avdic turned Alexis Vega's corner into his own net, before Luis Chavez completed the rout with a superb long-range strike just before the 90-minute mark.

Fireworks lit up the Nemesio Diez stadium at the final whistle as Mexico signed off their World Cup preparations in style ahead of next Thursday's opener against South Africa, the first match of the tournament they are co-hosting with the United States and Canada.