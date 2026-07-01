Mexico vs Ecuador World Cup last-32 match delayed by storms

MEXICO CITY: The World Cup last-32 game between Mexico and Ecuador at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday (Jun 30) has been delayed by heavy rain, a message on the stadium scoreboard said.

"The match has been delayed," said the message, with the players not yet having entered the pitch to warm up. The game was due to kick off at 7pm local time (9am Singapore time), but no new time was given.

AFP reported that the game had been delayed by at least 30 minutes.

It is the first time at the 2026 tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada that the start of a game has been delayed due to the weather.

The group game between France and Iraq in Philadelphia on Jun 22 was interrupted at half-time for around two hours due to storms.