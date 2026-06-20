Midsummer madness: Swedish and Dutch fans party before World Cup clash

HOUSTON, June 19 : Two heavyweight supporters' groups have been dancing, drinking and singing their way through the Houston heat as they crank up the atmosphere ahead of the World Cup Group F clash between Sweden and the Netherlands on Saturday.

The Swedes got started by noon Friday at a local hotel where they celebrated Midsummer, one of the country's most important holidays, with a maypole planted in the courtyard and many fans wearing flower crowns as DJ music thumped in the background.

"You're drinking vodka, and you're eating herring," said Andreas Richt, head of the Swedish supporters group that organised the event. "So of course, when it's Midsummer during the World Cup, the 'Yellow Wall' wants to be a part of it."

Sweden head into their second group match on Saturday flying high after their biggest World Cup win for 88 years in a 5-1 win over Tunisia, while the Dutch aim to regain confidence ​following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Japan.

For many fans, however, the latest action is already under way.

The Swedes expect around 7,000 to join a march to the stadium before kick-off on Saturday, though getting out of bed might prove difficult for some who say they plan to keep moving on to other pre-match parties.

Others said the World Cup is a great way to come together to support Sweden in a match built on good vibes and good times.

"When we go just for Sweden, we're just one in unity," said Nicole Stonham, often interrupted by the repeated chant from the crowd to have another drink. "We're just a group where everybody loves everybody, and it's awesome."

DRINK MORE BEERS

The Swedes, however, will have their work cut out for them out-screaming the Dutch - famous for their pre-match walks to the stadium behind an Orange bus - who are expected to bring around 15,000 supporters to Houston.

Dutch fans say they are bracing for the fan walk of around 2.5 miles in temperatures that could hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit by singing and, more importantly, staying hydrated.

"The heat here is nothing like the cool Dutch summer," said Neals Fandermeer, 25. "We need to stay hydrated, which means drinking a lot of beers ... and then even more beers.

"We will be singing loud and I believe it will be something people here haven't heard before."

At the Houston Fan Fest, big crowds of Orange-clad supporters waved flags and danced as they filled the area in front of the giant screens where a Dutch DJ held court and whipped people into a football frenzy.

Andries Fioldt, 44, said he looked forward to the Dutch announcing themselves in the pre-match Orange Walk and expected a great atmosphere over the next two days as both sets of fans have fun while respecting each other.

"The Orange Walk will be massive," he said. "America will know the Netherlands. "We go together really well with the Swedes because we like each other and share the same vibe."