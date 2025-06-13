Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milner extends Brighton contract with Premier League appearances record in sight
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Milner extends Brighton contract with Premier League appearances record in sight

Milner extends Brighton contract with Premier League appearances record in sight

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 15, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

13 Jun 2025 11:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

James Milner has agreed a one-year contract extension with Brighton & Hove Albion, the south-coast club said on Friday, as the 39-year-old eyes the all-time record for appearances in the Premier League.

Milner, who made his Premier League bow as a 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002, was restricted to just four league appearances in the 2024-25 campaign due to an injury in August, taking his overall tally to 638 Premier League games.

But Milner, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in January, now has the chance to overhaul Gareth Barry's record of 653 Premier League games.

"I'm really pleased we will have James with us again this season," head coach Fabian Huerzeler said in a statement.

"Last season he wasn't able to help the team on the pitch as much as he would have liked, but around the squad his experience is invaluable, especially for the younger players.

"He's a great guy to have in our environment, who is always there for me and the team. I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Brighton finished eighth in the standings last season, missing out on European qualification.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement