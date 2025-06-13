Milner extends Brighton contract with Premier League appearances record in sight

James Milner has agreed a one-year contract extension with Brighton & Hove Albion, the south-coast club said on Friday, as the 39-year-old eyes the all-time record for appearances in the Premier League.

Milner, who made his Premier League bow as a 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002, was restricted to just four league appearances in the 2024-25 campaign due to an injury in August, taking his overall tally to 638 Premier League games.

But Milner, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in January, now has the chance to overhaul Gareth Barry's record of 653 Premier League games.

"I'm really pleased we will have James with us again this season," head coach Fabian Huerzeler said in a statement.

"Last season he wasn't able to help the team on the pitch as much as he would have liked, but around the squad his experience is invaluable, especially for the younger players.

"He's a great guy to have in our environment, who is always there for me and the team. I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Brighton finished eighth in the standings last season, missing out on European qualification.