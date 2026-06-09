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More oldies than ever at World Cup as over-40s rock on
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More oldies than ever at World Cup as over-40s rock on

More oldies than ever at World Cup as over-40s rock on
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Portugal v Chile - Estadio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon, Portugal - June 6, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes/File Photo
More oldies than ever at World Cup as over-40s rock on
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Croatia v Slovenia - Stadion Varteks, Varazdin, Croatia - June 7, 2026 Croatia's Luka Modric REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo
More oldies than ever at World Cup as over-40s rock on
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy - Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina - March 31, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko in action REUTERS/Amel Emric/File Photo
More oldies than ever at World Cup as over-40s rock on
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 24, 2022 Former Cameroon player Roger Milla holds an award on the pitch before the match presented by FIFA president Gianni Infantino REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo
09 Jun 2026 08:30PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2026 08:41PM)
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June 9 : In a sport where youth is a highly prized commodity, the World Cup starting this week offers evidence you cannot keep a good man down.

A record eight players aged 40 or older have been selected to play at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States - one more than at all the past 22 tournaments combined.

The previous entrants in this rarefied category include six goalkeepers and Cameroonian striker Roger Milla, who remains the oldest man to score at the finals after netting at 42 in the 1994 tournament.

Milla's achievement won't be bettered this time around, but the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Edin Dzeko will be looking to join him in the over-40 World Cup goalscorers' club.

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The oldest player of all at the 2026 finals will be 43-year-old Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who if he plays will slot into second spot in the all-time list of oldest World Cup competitors behind Egypt's Essam El Hadary, who was 45 when he kept goal for Egypt against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd in 2018.

Gordon, however, is expected to back up first-choice Angus Gunn.

Ronaldo is the oldest outfield player at 41 and participating in a record sixth World Cup, a distinction he shares with 40-year-old Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, and Lionel Messi, who turns 39 later this month.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said he would be relying on Ronaldo's vast experience above all else.

“None have lived what he has in the number of decisive games he’s played over his career,” Martinez said.

“He also brings experience in decisive moments that nobody else in the squad can match.”

This tournament's other over-40s players include goalkeepers Vozinha from debutants Cape Verde and 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer, who is hoping to be ready to play for Germany against Curaçao in Houston on Sunday after struggling with a calf injury.

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera celebrates his 40th birthday next Tuesday, the day after Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in Miami in their first Group H match.

While Messi and Ronaldo have each had injury issues in recent months, their reputations will be under no threat: Messi led Argentina to glory at the last World Cup, while Ronaldo already has behind him the remarkable record of scoring in all five tournaments he has played at.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters
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