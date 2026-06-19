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Morocco and PSG player Hakimi to stand trial on rape charge
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Morocco and PSG player Hakimi to stand trial on rape charge

Morocco and PSG player Hakimi to stand trial on rape charge

Jun 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi (2) in action against Brazil during a Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

19 Jun 2026 04:37PM (Updated: 19 Jun 2026 04:39PM)
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PARIS, June 19 : Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, who is due to join the Morocco squad against Scotland later on Friday, said he faced trial on a rape charge and welcomed the opportunity to put across his point of view.

Hakimi, who played for Morocco during its World Cup opener against Brazil on Sunday, had appealed his referral to criminal court. French media reported earlier that the Versailles appeals court had rejected the appeal, paving the way for his trial in a criminal court at some point in the future.

"Today, a story that isn't mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I've become an easy target," the star defender wrote in a post on social media platform X.

"I've been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I'm looking forward to it. Finally, I'll be able to speak out."

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It was not immediately clear when the trial would be due to start. The Versailles appeals court and Hakimi's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against him.

Source: Reuters
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