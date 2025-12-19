Logo
Logo

Sport

Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 after extra time to clinch Arab Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 after extra time to clinch Arab Cup

Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 after extra time to clinch Arab Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Final - Jordan v Morocco - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2025 Morocco players and coach Tarik Sektioui celebrate on the podium as Soufiane Bouftini lifts the trophy REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 after extra time to clinch Arab Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Final - Jordan v Morocco - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2025 Morocco players lift up coach Tarik Sektioui after winning the FIFA Arab Cup REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 after extra time to clinch Arab Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Final - Jordan v Morocco - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2025 Morocco's Oussama Tannane scores their first goal REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 after extra time to clinch Arab Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Final - Jordan v Morocco - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2025 Morocco's Oussama Tannane scores their first goal past Jordan's Yazeed Abu Laila REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 after extra time to clinch Arab Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Final - Jordan v Morocco - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2025 FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hands the FIFA Arab Cup trophy to Morocco's Mohamed Hrimat on the podium REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
19 Dec 2025 05:07AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2025 05:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 18 : Morocco defeated Jordan 3-2 after extra time to claim the Arab Cup on Thursday thanks to two goals from Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah following a stunning long-range strike from Oussama Tannane.

Morocco opened the scoring after four minutes when Tannane's audacious shot from the centre circle caught advancing goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila off guard.

Jordan, set to make their World Cup debut in 2026, hit back with a second-half double from Ali Olwan's header and penalty in the 48th and 68th minutes respectively.

But Hamed Allah scored three minutes from the end to force extra time before grabbing the winner from close range.

Morocco enjoyed another success despite missing several Europe-based players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup – also in Qatar three years ago - eliminating Spain and Portugal before falling to France.

Morocco were crowned Under-20 world champions in October when they beat Argentina 2-0 in the final to become the first Arab nation to lift the trophy.

The under-17 side reached the World Cup quarter-finals, while the under-23 team won the Africa Cup of Nations and a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they took bronze.

Morocco is set to host AFCON from December 21 to January 18.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement