Morocco forced into two injury changes ahead of World Cup opener

June 11 : Morocco have been hit by the loss of two starters to injury, with Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli replaced in their World Cup squad.

Saudi-based defender Marwane Saadane and striker Amine Sbai have been added as replacements, the Moroccan federation and FIFA confirmed.

Aguerd, 30, has not played since the start of March because of a groin injury, which required surgery. His recovery stalled in April when it was discovered that he had a fracture of his pubic bone.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahabi kept up hope Aguerd would recover in time, but decided on Thursday that he would not be ready for this month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The 24-year-old Ezzalzouli was hurt in a freak incident in the weekend’s friendly against Norway in Harrison, New Jersey.

As Morocco defended a corner kick, teammate Chadi Riad landed awkwardly on Ezzalzouli's right knee. Ezzalzouli attempted to continue playing, but soon had to be taken off.

Both Aguerd and Ezzalzouli were in the Morocco squad that reached the semi-final of the last World Cup in Qatar, and also the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in January.

Aguerd, however, was also injured at the last World Cup in the last-16 tie against Spain and missed their three subsequent games at the tournament.

Saadane, 34, debuted for Morocco in 2015 but has been an infrequent squad member since, while 25-year-old Sbai, who plays primarily on the left wing, won a first cap earlier this month in a World Cup warm-up friendly against Burundi.

Both Saadane and Sbai were taken to the U.S as cover and have been training with the squad. Saadane featured in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Norway as a second half replacement while Sbai was listed among the substitutes.

Morocco open their Group C campaign at the World Cup against Brazil at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Saturday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kevin Buckland)