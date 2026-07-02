Morocco forward Saibari joins Bayern Munich from PSV

July 1 : German champions Bayern Munich have signed Morocco forward Ismael Saibari from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but media reports valued the transfer at up to 55 million euros ($63 million).

"FC Bayern have signed Ismael Saibari (25) from PSV Eindhoven. The forward is currently on national team duty for Morocco at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada," Bayern said in a statement. "He will move from the Dutch champions to Munich after the tournament."

Saibari, 25, joined PSV in 2020 from Belgian club Genk. The Morocco international netted 42 goals in all competitions in 142 appearances for the club.

Saibari enjoyed his most productive campaign last season, scoring 15 goals in 27 league appearances to help PSV secure a third consecutive Eredivisie title.

"As a child, you dream of signing a contract with a club like FC Bayern. Everybody knows it’s one of the world’s biggest clubs," Saibari said.

"FC Bayern compete for the biggest titles like the Champions League every year, and I want to win as many trophies as possible here."

Saibari has played a key role for Morocco at this year's World Cup, scoring in the 1-0 victory over Scotland and the 4-2 win over Haiti before converting the last penalty in the shootout against the Netherlands in the round of 32.

($1 = 0.8779 euros)