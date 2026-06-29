Morocco need different solutions against the Netherlands, says coach Ouahbi

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 28 : Morocco coach Nabil Ouahbi said his side's unbeaten group-stage campaign would count for little when they face the Netherlands in the World Cup last 32 on Monday, insisting the knockout phase demanded a different mentality.

The Atlas Lions reached the knockout stage after earning seven points from matches against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, finishing second in Group C behind the five-times champions on goal difference.

"In the last three matches, we showed that we are capable of producing good performances and that we have a strong personality on the pitch," Ouahbi told reporters on Sunday.

"But tomorrow's match is different and requires different solutions. That is the mentality with which we will enter the game."

Morocco opened with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil before beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2 to extend their unbeaten run, while the Dutch also finished on seven points after victories over Sweden and Tunisia and a draw with Japan.

At the 2022 finals Morocco reached the last four, while the Dutch made the quarter-finals, and both teams know there will be no margin for error on Monday.

Ouahbi said Morocco used their final group match to carefully manage the players' workloads ahead of the knockout rounds, making several changes against Haiti to spread minutes across the squad.

"From a physical point of view, in the third match we succeeded in managing the playing time in the way we wanted," he said, having rested promising teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi in their last outing.

"I was keen to distribute the playing time across the squad so that every player had the opportunity to participate. That also allows the whole team to be in the best possible condition," he added.

Morocco showed different facets of their game during the group stage, frustrating Brazil without the ball, protecting a narrow lead against Scotland and recovering from an early setback to defeat Haiti.

Ouahbi did not disclose how he plans to approach the Netherlands game but said Morocco would continue to trust the qualities that carried them through a difficult group.

"We will continue to do what we are good at in the best possible way," he said.