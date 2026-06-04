Mourinho lined up for Real return if Perez wins election

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say last league title was with Chelsea in 2014-15)

MADRID, June 3 : Jose Mourinho will return to manage Real Madrid if Florentino Perez wins the club's presidential election on Sunday, the sitting president confirmed on Wednesday as he campaigns for another term at the helm of the LaLiga outfit.

Perez, facing renewable energy entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme in the club's first contested election for 20 years, announced plans to bring back the Portuguese coach who guided Real to a record LaLiga points tally in 2012 but last lifted a league title with Chelsea in 2015.

The move follows a disappointing domestic campaign in which Barcelona secured back-to-back league titles.

Real, 15-times Champions League winners, have also exited Europe's top club competition at the quarter-final stage in the last two seasons, with the absence of major silverware prompting Perez to call elections.