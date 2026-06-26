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Netherlands defender Ake replaces Van de Ven against Tunisia
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Netherlands defender Ake replaces Van de Ven against Tunisia

Netherlands defender Ake replaces Van de Ven against Tunisia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Netherlands' Nathan Ake arrives at the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Denny Medley
Netherlands defender Ake replaces Van de Ven against Tunisia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Netherlands Training - KC Current Training Facility, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Netherlands' Micky van de Ven during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Denny Medley
26 Jun 2026 06:13AM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 : Netherlands defender Nathan Ake was named in the lineup by coach Ronald Koeman for their final World Cup Group F match against Tunisia on Thursday, replacing Micky van de Ven who started in the 5-1 win over Sweden.

• Ake's inclusion is the only change in the Dutch lineup.

• Tunisia coach Herve Renard makes four changes from the 4-0 loss to Japan.

• The Netherlands are seeking to top the group, while Tunisia have already been eliminated.

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Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen; Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery, Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida; Hannibal Mejbri, Ismael Gharbi, Rani Khedira; Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Hazem Mastouri

Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey

Source: Reuters
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