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New Zealand need 254 to win after Smith's six-wicket haul limits England to 226
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New Zealand need 254 to win after Smith's six-wicket haul limits England to 226

New Zealand need 254 to win after Smith's six-wicket haul limits England to 226

Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2026 England's Ollie Robinson celebrates a five-wicket haul after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

05 Jun 2026 07:08PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2026 01:15AM)
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LONDON, June 5 : New Zealand need 254 runs to beat England in the first game of the three-test series, as Nathan Smith's six-wicket haul restricted the hosts' second innings to 226 at Lord's on Friday. The visitors posted 113 in their first innings earlier in the day.

• Smith demolished England's middle order as New Zealand claimed four wickets in 11 balls, starting with debutant Emilio Gay (57) who edged Smith's seaming ball to the keeper.

• Harry Brook fell to Will O'Rourke for a duck six balls later, and Smith dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes, also for ducks, in the next four deliveries, leaving England at 127-6.

• Jamie Smith (39) and Gus Atkinson (14) added 57 runs for the seventh wicket to halt the collapse.

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• Ollie Robinson (29) also pitched in and was the last to fall as he was caught trying to hit Smith (6-70) for a six.

• New Zealand had resumed on 61-6 after Ollie Robinson marked his return to England’s test side with a four-wicket haul on day one.

• Josh Tongue (3-40) bowled Glenn Phillips (34) and Smith (15) in successive overs.

• Matt Henry was bowled for a duck by Robinson, who finished with a five-wicket haul (5-39) to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

• Kyle Jamieson, who also took five wickets in the first innings, was unbeaten on 38 off 29 in an entertaining knock that featured three sixes.

Source: Reuters
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