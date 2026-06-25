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New Zealand openers continue to dominate England
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New Zealand openers continue to dominate England

New Zealand openers continue to dominate England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 25, 2026 New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand openers continue to dominate England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 25, 2026 New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand openers continue to dominate England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 25, 2026 New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates after reaching his half century with Devon Conway Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand openers continue to dominate England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 25, 2026 England's Ben Stokes reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
25 Jun 2026 05:59PM (Updated: 25 Jun 2026 11:07PM)
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NOTTINGHAM, England, June 25 : New Zealand took an iron grip on the opening day of the Third Test at Trent Bridge with a first double-century opening stand against England since 1930.

• Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway batted through the first two sessions to go into tea in command at 213-0.

• Latham completed his 17th Test century, clipping Ben Stokes away down to fine leg for his 10th boundary and was 109 not out at the interval from 162 balls.

• Conway took full advantage of the batter-friendly conditions as well and was unbeaten on 94 from 165 balls.

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• England wasted an lbw referral when Josh Tongue, bowling around the wicket, struck Latham on the pads on 61 but replays showed the ball was slipping down the leg side.

• England should have referred when a delivery from Shoaib Bashir struck Conway on the pads on 71 which would have gone on to hit the stumps.

• Bashir, brought on after 47 minutes, bowled 16 overs of off-spin in the sweltering conditions, taking 0-54.

Source: Reuters
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