Logo
Logo

Sport

New Zealand openers make hay while the sun shines against England
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand openers make hay while the sun shines against England

New Zealand openers make hay while the sun shines against England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 25, 2026 New Zealand's Tom Latham in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand openers make hay while the sun shines against England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 25, 2026 New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates after reaching his half century with Devon Conway Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand openers make hay while the sun shines against England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 25, 2026 England's Ben Stokes reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
New Zealand openers make hay while the sun shines against England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 25, 2026 England's Shoaib Bashir reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
25 Jun 2026 05:59PM (Updated: 25 Jun 2026 08:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 25 : New Zealand got off to a strong start on the opening morning of the third test against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday, moving to 108-0 by the lunch break.

• Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway took advantage of a true surface and sun-baked conditions to make steady progress after New Zealand won the toss.

• Latham, New Zealand’s captain, led the way with an unbeaten 60 — his eighth half-century against England in tests, while Conway made 45, without either offering a chance.

• Recalled England captain Ben Stokes brought Shoaib Bashir into the attack after 47 minutes. His 11th-over introduction was the earliest for a spinner on the first day of a home test by England in 18 years.

• Stokes said ahead of the match he had never felt under as much pressure in his four years as England captain with the side seeking to avoid a first home series loss since 2021 on the back of a chastening Ashes defeat in the winter.

• The three-match series stands at 1-1 after New Zealand fought back from their first test defeat at Lord’s to win by 253 runs at The Oval.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement