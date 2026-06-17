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New Zealand reach 166-4 at tea on first day of second test v England
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New Zealand reach 166-4 at tea on first day of second test v England

New Zealand reach 166-4 at tea on first day of second test v England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 New Zealand's Henry Nicholls in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
New Zealand reach 166-4 at tea on first day of second test v England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 England's Joe Root reacts before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
New Zealand reach 166-4 at tea on first day of second test v England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 England's Matthew Fisher celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway with teammates, caught by James Rew Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
17 Jun 2026 06:31PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2026 11:29PM)
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June 17 : Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell staged a New Zealand fightback on the first day of the second test against England at the Oval after the home pace attack had made early inroads. Their fifth-wicket partnership of 59 took New Zealand to 166-4 at tea.

• Mitchell unbeaten on 33 with Blundell not out on 23.

• England's debutant paceman Sonny Baker gets first test wicket, removing Rachin Ravindra for 33 to leave New Zealand on 107-4 early in the afternoon session.

• England bowler Matthew Fisher struck first in the sixth over after delayed start, having Devon Conway caught behind for nine by debutant wicketkeeper James Rew.

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• New Zealand opener Tom Latham fell for 27 shortly before lunch to a sharp diving catch at gully by Jacob Bethell off the bowling of Jofra Archer.

• Josh Tongue bowled Henry Nicholls just after lunch.

• England made five changes to the side that won the rain-hit first test by 115 runs, with batsman Jordan Cox and Baker also making their test debuts

• Ollie Robinson, who helped England win the first test with a player-of-the-match performance, is out with a knee injury.

• England are without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, who have been left out amid an investigation into a nightclub incident.

• Joe Root leads England for record-extending 65th test. Root won the toss and elected to bowl.

• For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls replaced Kane Williamson, who retired on Friday.

Source: Reuters
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