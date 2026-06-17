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New Zealand reach 75-2 at lunch on first day of second test v England
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New Zealand reach 75-2 at lunch on first day of second test v England

New Zealand reach 75-2 at lunch on first day of second test v England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 New Zealand's Henry Nicholls in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
New Zealand reach 75-2 at lunch on first day of second test v England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 England's Joe Root reacts before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
New Zealand reach 75-2 at lunch on first day of second test v England
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 England's Matthew Fisher celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway with teammates, caught by James Rew Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
17 Jun 2026 06:31PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2026 08:59PM)
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June 17 : New Zealand reached 75-2 at lunch after being asked to bat on the first morning of the second test against England at the Oval on Wednesday, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 23.

• England pace bowler Matthew Fisher struck in the sixth over, having Devon Conway caught behind for nine by debutant wicketkeeper James Rew.

• It was Fisher's second test wicket, four years after his first.

• New Zealand opener Tom Latham fell for 27 shortly before lunch to a sharp diving catch at gully by Jacob Bethell off the bowling of Jofra Archer

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• England made five changes to the side that won the rain-hit first test by 115 runs, with batsman Jordan Cox and quick bowler Sonny Baker also making their debuts

• Ollie Robinson, who helped England win the first test with a player-of-the-match performance, is out with a knee injury.

• England are without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, who have been left out amid an investigation into a nightclub incident.

• For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls replaced Kane Williamson, who retired on Friday.

• Start delayed for half an hour after light morning rain

Source: Reuters
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