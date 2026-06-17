New Zealand reach 75-2 at lunch on first day of second test v England

June 17 : New Zealand reached 75-2 at lunch after being asked to bat on the first morning of the second test against England at the Oval on Wednesday, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 23.

• England pace bowler Matthew Fisher struck in the sixth over, having Devon Conway caught behind for nine by debutant wicketkeeper James Rew.

• It was Fisher's second test wicket, four years after his first.

• New Zealand opener Tom Latham fell for 27 shortly before lunch to a sharp diving catch at gully by Jacob Bethell off the bowling of Jofra Archer

• England made five changes to the side that won the rain-hit first test by 115 runs, with batsman Jordan Cox and quick bowler Sonny Baker also making their debuts

• Ollie Robinson, who helped England win the first test with a player-of-the-match performance, is out with a knee injury.

• England are without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, who have been left out amid an investigation into a nightclub incident.

• For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls replaced Kane Williamson, who retired on Friday.

• Start delayed for half an hour after light morning rain