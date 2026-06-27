New Zealand's Tickner ruled out of rest of third test against England with concussion

June 26 : New Zealand bowler Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the rest of the third test match against England after suffering concussion, the team said on Friday.

The 32-year-old, batting at number 10, was struck on the helmet by Jofra Archer and later bowled three wicketless overs before deciding not return to the field after tea due to nausea.

He was replaced by Zak Foulkes.

"Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the remainder of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge with concussion after being struck on the helmet while batting in the first innings, Zak Foulkes has been named as Tickner’s replacement,” New Zealand cricket said on X.

England finished the second day at 223 for two wickets, trailing New Zealand by 215 runs in a test series decider at Trent Bridge.