Newcastle's winning run ends with 2-1 defeat at Marseille
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Olympique de Marseille v Newcastle United - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - November 25, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Olympique de Marseille v Newcastle United - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - November 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Joe Willock in action with Olympique de Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Olympique de Marseille v Newcastle United - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - November 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon in action REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Olympique de Marseille v Newcastle United - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - November 25, 2025 Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts REUTERS/Manon Cruz
26 Nov 2025 06:14AM
MARSEILLE, France :Newcastle United's three-match Champions League winning streak was halted on Tuesday as they lost 2-1 at Olympique de Marseille after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the home side.

Harvey Barnes gave the visitors a dream start in the Stade Velodrome when he broke the deadlock from close range after five minutes with his fourth goal in the last three matches in all competitions.

Aubameyang turned the scoreline around though with two goals in four minutes just after the interval to give the French side their second win of the campaign.

Newcastle, who are in provisional eighth place with nine points, travel to Bayer Leverkusen next, while Marseille, in 19th spot on six points, visit Union Saint-Gilloise.

Source: Reuters
