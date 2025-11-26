Newcastle's winning run ends with 2-1 defeat at Marseille

MARSEILLE, France :Newcastle United's three-match Champions League winning streak was halted on Tuesday as they lost 2-1 at Olympique de Marseille after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the home side.

Harvey Barnes gave the visitors a dream start in the Stade Velodrome when he broke the deadlock from close range after five minutes with his fourth goal in the last three matches in all competitions.

Aubameyang turned the scoreline around though with two goals in four minutes just after the interval to give the French side their second win of the campaign.

Newcastle, who are in provisional eighth place with nine points, travel to Bayer Leverkusen next, while Marseille, in 19th spot on six points, visit Union Saint-Gilloise.