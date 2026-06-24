Neymar available for Scotland clash but not certain to play, Brazil coach says

MIAMI, June 23 : Neymar is available for Brazil's third World Cup group match against Scotland but coach Carlo Ancelotti declined to say if he would play a role in the Miami Stadium clash.

The 34-year-old forward was recalled by the Italian for the World Cup after almost three years away from the national team but has yet to play at the tournament because of a calf injury.

"Neymar is available," Ancelotti told reporters on Tuesday. "He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team.

"I've really got to know him well. He has worked very seriously, trying to recover as quickly as possible.

"I'm very happy with him. Even if he doesn't play, he brings experience, he brings knowledge of the game, he helps the younger players. He is doing very well."

Asked how much of the match Neymar could play, Ancelotti joked: "He can play 90 minutes - walking. No, he's fine, he worked very well, he trained very well."

Brazil, who drew 1-1 with Morocco and beat Haiti 3-0 in their first two Group C matches, will reach the Round of 32 with a victory over the Scots and Ancelotti said he felt a decent performance was brewing.

"Obviously we have a very big commitment, representing this shirt in the World Cup," he said.

"I think the first match wasn't the best, the second match was better, and we are confident that the third match will be the best."

RAPHINHA REPLACEMENT NEEDED

Ancelotti also needs to find a replacement for Raphinha, who has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, but again declined to share who would take the winger's place in the starting lineup.

Scotland, with a win and a loss, are more than likely competing to be one of the eight teams who will go through to the next round from third place in their groups, but Ancelotti was expecting a tough game.

"Scotland has quality," the 67-year-old added. "They are fighters, they are very well organised.

"(Scott) McTominay and (John) McGinn are experienced players who are used to this kind of game.

"So it will be a difficult game, as usual. I think easy games in the World Cup finished a long time ago. So we are ready to play a difficult match."

Brazil's flight to Miami from their New Jersey base was delayed on Tuesday, pushing back Ancelotti's press conference, but the Italian said he was not going to let it spoil his enjoyment of his first World Cup as a coach.

"Before today everything was perfect. Today we had a small problem, but that can happen," he said.

"I think we have the quality and the confidence for this to be a good World Cup for us. In football, anything can happen but in any case, it will be a very beautiful experience - even if I had to do a press conference at nine o'clock at night."