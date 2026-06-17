Neymar takes first step back on pitch but Haiti return remains remote

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 16 : Neymar offered Brazil a flicker of World Cup encouragement on Tuesday when he trained on the pitch with the national team in the United States for the first time, though a return against Haiti on Friday looks unlikely.

The session was closed to the media, but the Brazilian FA (CBF) said the 34-year-old striker did physical work on the pitch and had some contact with the ball.

Neymar has not yet joined tactical drills with the rest of the squad and it remains unclear when he will be fit enough to resume full training or become available in Brazil's World Cup campaign, which got off on the wrong foot following a draw against Morocco.

The outing marked the first step in his transition from the medical department back to the field after he had previously trained indoors at the team's training centre in New Jersey with physiotherapists and fitness coaches.

Neymar is still working to recover fitness and match sharpness after injuring his right calf during Brazilian club Santos' 3-0 defeat by Coritiba last month.

The calf problem is the latest in a string of injuries and physical setbacks for Brazil's number 10, who has not played a minute for the national team in almost three years.

While his appearance on the pitch raised hopes among Brazilian supporters, sources close to the national team said the coaching staff were being careful and had no intention of rushing his recovery.