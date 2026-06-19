Niemann handed two-stroke penalty for throwing club at US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, New York, June 19 : Chilean Joaquin Niemann received a two-stroke penalty on Friday for throwing his club on the par-four sixth hole during his opening round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The LIV golfer had a dreadful start on the sixth hole at the famously tricky Southampton course on Thursday, hitting two drives out of bounds before chucking his club in frustration when he missed the green on his approach shot, as windy conditions tested competitors.

Organisers said the act constituted "serious misconduct," and he carded a septuple bogey for the hole.

Play resumed early on Friday after the first round was suspended due to darkness the previous evening. A thick blanket of early morning fog had forced a two-hour delay.

Niemann was 14 strokes behind the leader Wyndham Clark through the first three holes of the second round.