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No wild goose chase: Two dogs keep birds off World Cup training pitch in Toronto
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No wild goose chase: Two dogs keep birds off World Cup training pitch in Toronto

No wild goose chase: Two dogs keep birds off World Cup training pitch in Toronto
Sally, 2.5 years old, one of two border collies hired to keep Canada geese off a FIFA World Cup training pitch, stands at a goal post at a soccer field at the Centennial Park in Toronto, Canada, June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
No wild goose chase: Two dogs keep birds off World Cup training pitch in Toronto
Ben, 8 years old and Sally, 2.5years old, the border collies hired to keep Canada geese off a FIFA World Cup training pitch, run during a practice session at the Centennial Park in Toronto, Canada June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
No wild goose chase: Two dogs keep birds off World Cup training pitch in Toronto
Canada geese gather at Centre Island during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada, June 24, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Bhargav Acharya
No wild goose chase: Two dogs keep birds off World Cup training pitch in Toronto
Gareth Williams, owner and operator of Border Control Bird Dogs, a specialized geese management company stands with Spencer Jones as he directs Ben, 8 years old and Sally, 2.5years old, the border collies hired to keep Canada geese off a FIFA World Cup training pitch, during a practice session at the Centennial Park in Toronto, Canada June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
No wild goose chase: Two dogs keep birds off World Cup training pitch in Toronto
Canada geese swim in Lake Ontario near Centre Island, during the FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Canada June 24, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Bhargav Acharya
26 Jun 2026 12:05AM (Updated: 26 Jun 2026 12:15AM)
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TORONTO, June 25 : Border collies Ben and Sally have a special mission for the World Cup in Toronto: keeping the notorious Canada geese off the training pitch used by visiting teams to prepare for their games.

It is hard work that needs to be done twice a day, five days a week, while being on standby if the birds decide they would like some football action at the facilities in Centennial Park in the northwest corner of the city.

But Ben and Sally are always up for the task.

"They're absolutely perfect work companions. They will work from (dawn till dusk) and still be wanting to go in the evening when we finish work," said Gareth Williams, the owner of Border Control Bird Dogs, a goose management agency contracted for the job.

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Williams explained why the birds, which are protective and sometimes aggressive — with a reputation for occupying green spaces near airports and parks — are a problem for organizers of the global showpiece event.

"It's very important to keep the soccer fields clear, because goose feces actually carry disease, which would obviously be bad for everybody. It also actually burns the turf, so it would cause the playing surface not to be as good," he said.

Eight-year-old Ben is easygoing and a veteran at the job. He is always on the lookout for a goose.

Sally, who is 2-1/2 years old, is on work mode the moment she dons a hi-vis vest, says her handler Spencer Jones. But he has no complaints.

"It's our first year working together, but the bond between her and (me)... it's grown so rapidly, and we've become an awesome team working at FIFA (World) Cup," Jones said.

While the agency has been helping manage goose population at green spaces including cemeteries, hospitals and golf courses in the province of Ontario for years, the dogs have brought special attention during the World Cup.

"It's actually been a breath of fresh air to have the chance to make people aware of what we do," Williams said.

Source: Reuters
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