Logo
Logo

Sport

Norway back with big guns as Ivory Coast make three changes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Norway back with big guns as Ivory Coast make three changes

Norway back with big guns as Ivory Coast make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Ivory Coast v Norway - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 30, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Norway back with big guns as Ivory Coast make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Ivory Coast v Norway - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 30, 2026 Norway players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Norway back with big guns as Ivory Coast make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Ivory Coast v Norway - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 30, 2026 Ivory Coast's Parfait Guiagon during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker
Norway back with big guns as Ivory Coast make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Ivory Coast v Norway - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 30, 2026 Ivory Coast players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
30 Jun 2026 11:59PM (Updated: 01 Jul 2026 12:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 30 : Norway restored the majority of their first-choice players to the starting lineup for Tuesday’s World Cup round-of-32 clash against the Ivory Coast after resting them in their previous game against France.

• Top scorer Erling Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard are among those to start the match but Julian Ryerson is injured.

• In total, Norway make 10 changes from the side beaten 4-1 by France last Friday with only Patrick Berg remaining from the previous starting team.

• The Ivorians have made three changes with Ghislain Konan and Emmanuel Agbadou returning to the defence after being rested against Curacao in their last game

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Christ Inao Oulai takes the place of Amad Diallo as the attacking winger is sacrificed for more strength in the middle.

Lineups:

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Guela Doue, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Christ Inao Oulai, Yan Diomande, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Nicolas Pepe.

Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement