Haaland shakes off Ivory Coast shackles to haul Norway into World Cup last 16

ARLINGTON, Texas: With his team on the ropes and heading towards extra time, Norway's Erling Haaland burst to life to fire his side into the World Cup last 16 in a far-from-vintage performance that will still go down in history.

At the final whistle of their 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, Norway's first-ever in the World Cup's knockout stage, the giant striker went looking for midfielder Patrick Berg to plant a kiss on his forehead for the assist that he scuffed over the line four minutes from time.

He was beaming from ear to ear as the Norwegian World Cup adventure was extended at least until their showdown with Brazil on Sunday.

"I was dead tired, so I thought 'I can't cope with extra time, so we have to score'," a grinning Haaland told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

Having scored four goals in their first two group games before sitting out the third, Haaland had been on fire at the tournament, but for much of the 90 minutes against Ivory Coast, he was ice-cold.

Floating between the two centre backs, Haaland got his head to the ball early but his effort on goal lacked power, and the longer the game went on, the more anonymous he became.

Antonio Nusa fired home to give the Norwegians a first-half lead, but he and Alexander Sorloth on the opposite wing often took too much out of the ball, instead of playing it in quickly to Haaland, rendering the striker's runs redundant and eventually leaving him standing still in the middle.