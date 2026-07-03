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Norway shirts in short supply at home ahead of World Cup clash with Brazil
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Norway shirts in short supply at home ahead of World Cup clash with Brazil

Norway shirts in short supply at home ahead of World Cup clash with Brazil
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Paul Rutherford/File Photo
Norway shirts in short supply at home ahead of World Cup clash with Brazil
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Ivory Coast v Norway - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 30, 2026 FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the stands before the match with Ivorian Football Federation president Yacine Idriss Diallo, CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness and general secretary Karl-Petter Loken REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
03 Jul 2026 10:21AM (Updated: 03 Jul 2026 11:16AM)
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VANCOUVER: Sitting beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino as her side beat Ivory Coast at the World Cup on Tuesday (Jun 30), Norway football federation president Lise Klaveness was wearing the hottest fashion item of the summer back home - the team's red shirt. 

Klaveness wore the jersey under her blazer as she watched Erling Haaland's late goal send Norway through to a last-16 clash with Brazil on Sunday, but problems with deliveries have meant thousands of supporters back home are still scrambling to buy the shirt. 

"There has been such a great demand for kits, and I think we have all felt that," Klaveness said following their win. "Whether it is demand that has surprised or the production of shirts (that is the problem), we'll have to find out."

Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported that shops lucky enough to get hold of the popular kits had long queues, and that their shelves were being cleared in minutes by fans eager to get behind their team as they take part in their first men's World Cup since 1998. 

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"It's a completely crazy demand, it's the sickest thing I've ever seen, it's fantastic,"  Oslo sports store manager Anders Lilleberg told TV2. 

"It's sad to not be able to offer everyone who wants a Norway shirt one - after all, we want to offer as many football items as possible that our customers want - but you can only sell the ones you have."

Norway wore the red home shirt against Iraq and France at the World Cup, a white kit against Ivory Coast and a black jersey against Senegal.

With elite striker Haaland leading the line, there is also a huge demand from outside the country. 

"It's a luxury problem, but a luxury problem we have to solve," Klaveness said. 

Source: Reuters/rk

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World Cup 2026 Norway
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