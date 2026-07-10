Norway success not just down to Haaland as England await, says Pederson

MIAMI, July 9 : Erling Haaland has led Norway to their first appearance in a World Cup quarter-final, sparking euphoria at home, but former international Morten Gamst Pedersen believes the run has been built on far more than the goals of their talismanic striker.

Norway face England in Miami on Saturday with a place in the semi-finals at stake. The country's progress to the last eight surpasses their showing in 1998, when they reached the round of 16 after a famous win over Brazil before losing to Italy.

Much of the attention has centred on Haaland, whose seven goals have made him one of the stars of the tournament. But Pedersen rejected suggestions that Stale Solbakken's side are overly reliant on their prolific striker.

"You've got superstars like Erling, and you've got Martin Odegaard, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb - internationals playing in the Premier League and the biggest leagues in Europe," Pedersen told Reuters.

"Everybody knows Erling is the biggest one, but they're really a good group together. It's almost like a boys' holiday. They're going around and having fun and really enjoying it."

The 44-year-old Pedersen said Norway's strength lies in a settled squad with quality throughout the team, including players capable of influencing matches from the bench.

England, however, represent Norway's toughest test yet.

While acknowledging the threat posed by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and England's attacking depth, Pedersen, who made 348 appearances Blackburn Rovers in all competitions, believes the pressure rests more heavily on Thomas Tuchel's side.

"In Norway, everybody's, like, euphoria. We're walking on water almost," he said. "For England, they've got massive pressure from the media and the people around them."

Pedersen, who won 83 caps, said defensive discipline would be just as important as Haaland's finishing if Norway are to continue their dream run.

He pointed to the team's collective effort throughout the tournament, including goalkeeper Orjan Nyland's standout display in the 2-1 last-16 victory over Brazil.

"You have to be brave. You have to play the game, not the occasion," he said.

While England, who are hunting a first World Cup title since 1966, are favourites, Pedersen warned against underestimating a Norway side playing with confidence and momentum.

"England will naturally be the favourite because of the standing they have and the history of football," he said. "But on the other side, we can beat everyone."