Logo
Logo

Sport

Nottingham Forest strike late to grab precious point against Newcastle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Nottingham Forest strike late to grab precious point against Newcastle

Nottingham Forest strike late to grab precious point against Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 10, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Nottingham Forest strike late to grab precious point against Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 10, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Nottingham Forest strike late to grab precious point against Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 10, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson reacts after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Nottingham Forest strike late to grab precious point against Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 10, 2026 Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy in action with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson REUTERS/Chris Radburn
10 May 2026 11:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NOTTINGHAM, England, May 10 : Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson fired a late equaliser against his boyhood club Newcastle United, securing a 1-1 draw on Sunday to grab a vital point for his side in their effort to avoid relegation from the Premier League. 

Newcastle had taken the lead through Harvey Barnes in the 74th minute, but once again their penchant for conceding late goals proved costly as Anderson netted in the 88th minute to snatch a share of the spoils. 

The point leaves Forest 15th in the table on 43 points and in a position of relative safety, and if West Ham United lose to Arsenal later on Sunday, then Forest will be assured of avoiding the drop. 

"Massive," Anderson said of the result. "We knew going into these last few games it's important to pick up points and finish on a high. It's a good point considering I don't think we were at our best today, but when you're not at your best, it's about not losing points and we've picked one good one up."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

After finishing seventh last season and qualifying for Europe, hopes were high at the City Ground this term, but it has been a turbulent season with a slew of managerial changes and a battle against demotion that they finally look set to win under current boss Vitor Pereira. 

"We've made a U-turn and done really well, the manager is brilliant and we're all behind him. Tough game in midweek (a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-finals), but we'll bounce back and now focus on the league," Anderson said. 

"One thing the manager said is that this group is full of fighters. Four managers, it's not been easy, but we've all stuck together and fought for each other."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement