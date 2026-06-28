Ogura seals landmark Dutch GP win, Bezzecchi crashes out

June 28 : Trackhouse Racing’s Ai Ogura claimed a dramatic Dutch MotoGP victory at Assen on Sunday, passing teammate Raul Fernandez late on to secure his first premier-class win and become the first Japanese rider to triumph in 22 years, while Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi crashed out early, losing his lead in the championship race.

Fernandez completed a landmark day for the American team by finishing second, 2.004 seconds behind, sealing Trackhouse’s first 1-2 in a grand prix a day after they locked out the top two in the sprint.

Ogura’s victory is the first by a Japanese rider since Makoto Tamada at the 2004 Japanese Grand Prix.

"It's just fantastic. I am happy to get a win for my people. I wish to thank my people," Ogura said, before sending a message to home fans in Japanese.

Pole-sitter Jorge Martin led for much of the race but was overhauled by both Trackhouse riders in the closing laps and finished third, completing an all-Aprilia podium. The result lifted Martin to the top of the standings, seven points clear of his teammate Bezzecchi.

"The most important thing for me today was that I did better than yesterday. I am always trying to improve," Martin said.

"I have to congratulate Ai and Raul, I tried my best to keep up with them until the end, but I had reached my limit."

Further back, Ducati’s Marc Marquez came under pressure from teammate Francesco Bagnaia and KTM’s Pedro Acosta in the fight for fourth before Acosta retired with a problem in his right hand. Bagnaia then encountered technical trouble a lap later, allowing VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Gresini’s Alex Marquez to move ahead.

Marquez finished sixth on the road but was penalised for exceeding track limits on the last lap and dropped to seventh behind KTM’s Enea Bastianini. Di Giannantonio, despite serving a long-lap penalty after running off track following contact with Marquez, finished fourth ahead of Alex Marquez.

Bezzecchi crashed out on lap two, a week after he was banned in Brno for slapping a marshal following a sprint crash, marking his third successive scoreless Sunday. Aprilia later said the Italian was conscious with no major physical or neurological damage and was taken to hospital for further examinations.

Ogura moved to within 25 points of new leader Martin, while reigning champion Marc Marquez is 40 points back after a difficult weekend for the Ducati rider.