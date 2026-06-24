Panama start Fajardo as Croatia make three changes

TORONTO, June 23 : Panama have opted for Jose Fajardo to lead the attack for their World Cup Group L match on Tuesday against Croatia, while Zlatko Dalic made three changes to his starting lineup.

• Panama select Fajardo in place of Celio Waterman

• Croatia add Marin Pongracic, Mateo Kovacic and Marco Pasalic

• Croatia captain Luka Modric to become second European to earn 200th cap

• Panama will again be without injured midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla

• Both teams in search of their first points the tournament

Lineups:

Panama: Orlando Mosquera, Cesar Blackman, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade, Amir Murillo, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Edgar Yoel Barcenas, Jose Fajardo

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Martin Baturina, Ivan Perisic, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa