Paqueta welcomes Neymar progress and praises Vinicius bond after Brazil win

June 21 : Lucas Paqueta said Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti was an important step in the team's development in the World Cup, while also welcoming Neymar's return to full training and highlighting his long-standing connection with Vinicius Jr.

Paqueta, 28, was one of Brazil's standout performers, providing a fine assist to his childhood mate Vinicius and winning the ball back in the move that led to one of Matheus Cunha's goals as Carlo Ancelotti's side delivered a convincing World Cup display.

"I think we played a good match in line with our expectations of improving our technical quality and our build-up play; we secured a solid victory," Paqueta told a press conference in New Jersey.

"It's a match that gives us the confidence to keep improving as the tournament progresses."

Brazil were also encouraged by Neymar taking part in his first full training session with the squad on Sunday, with Paqueta saying the number 10 remained an important figure for the national team.

"We're all delighted he's back, back in training and back on the pitch with the rest of us," Paqueta said.

"He's an absolutely vital player for our national team; he has a wonderful history here and can still help us a great deal. He's very important, just like every other player in the squad.

"We're happy for him, happy he's back, and we hope he'll be back on the pitch as soon as possible to help us out."

Paqueta also praised Vinicius, his former Flamengo team mate, saying their bond dates back to their academy days.

"We've had a wonderful friendship for a very long time," Paqueta said. "I first saw Vini when he was still very young; we've had this bond since our days at Flamengo.

"He's a guy I admire greatly; I have enormous respect for him. Without a doubt, being here with him and experiencing yet another World Cup is incredibly special for us."