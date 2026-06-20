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Paraguay no underdogs after World Cup turnaround, coach says
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Paraguay no underdogs after World Cup turnaround, coach says

Paraguay no underdogs after World Cup turnaround, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro reacts REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paraguay no underdogs after World Cup turnaround, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro reacts IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita
Paraguay no underdogs after World Cup turnaround, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro celebrates after the match REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Paraguay no underdogs after World Cup turnaround, coach says
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v Paraguay - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Paraguay's Matias Galarza scores their first goal REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
20 Jun 2026 03:46PM
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SANTA CLARA, California, June 19 : Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro hailed the fighting spirit of his players after Friday's 1-0 World Cup win over Turkey and said his team should never have to feel like underdogs.

Turkey were stunned when Matias Galarza put Paraguay ahead 64 seconds after kick-off with a superb long-range strike.

Paraguay then had to withstand waves of Turkish attacks, with Miguel Almiron's dismissal in first-half stoppage time making the task even tougher for the South Americans.

"We can face better teams and more important or prestigious opponents, we respect this, but we are never going to feel underdogs or inferior to any other opponents," Alfaro told a press conference. 

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"We will always give our best and represent our jersey in the best possible way."

Paraguay, playing in their first World Cup since 2010, had come in for heavy criticism following the 4-1 hammering dished out by co-hosts the United States in their group opener.

Alfaro took aim at the media on the eve of Friday's match, telling them to hold him accountable and leave his players alone.

Paraguay's win eliminated Turkey and confirmed the U.S. as group winners following their 2-0 victory over Australia earlier on Friday.

Paraguay return to the San Francisco Bay Area on June 25 to play their final group match against the Australians.   

Alfaro said the win over Turkey was not about tactics or strategy, but the spirit of his players. 

"When we won the game when the final whistle was blown, I couldn't believe it," he said.

"Anyway, I told my players, in line with what I said earlier, that I wanted to see that joy when they look each other in the eyes, and you don't need any words.

"Everything is boiling, your blood, your chests, everything. And I told them that's what I wanted to see. I want that fighting spirit ... and even if people think we're dead, we're not dead."

Source: Reuters
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